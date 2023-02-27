Brookline mom pioneers at-home strep solution

A Brookline mother of four’s dream of driving down family medical costs has led to the design of an at-home strep test she says will offer a faster, cheaper alternative to going to the doctor.

Why it matters: The innovation could be a game changer for parents who don’t want to run up a bill at the doctor’s office, says Nathalya Mamane, who came up with the idea in 2020 while in graduate school at Babson College in Wellesley.

What’s happening: Mamane and her team at RT MicroDx (formerly called RT Microfluidics) are developing what she describes as a PCR-quality, at-home kit out of a lab in Newton.

The strep test would resemble a rapid COVID-19 test, but it would examine DNA to detect the infection, similarly to a PCR test.

One line shows up if it’s negative. Two lines means it’s positive.

If successful, the test would deliver accurate results in minutes.

Currently, children at the doctor’s office can get a rapid test result in minutes, but if it’s negative they need to confirm the results through a throat culture, which typically takes 48 hours or more to get results.

The big picture: The U.S. records 14,000 to 25,000 cases of invasive strep a year, with 1,500 to 2,300 cases resulting in death.

Massachusetts has had about 200 to 400 invasive strep cases a year in the past decade, per the state's Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences.

What they’re saying: “I thought about what was my biggest pain point as a mom, and it's always been going to the doctor," Mamane tells Axios.

“My vision has been to make this affordable and accessible,” she says.

Of note: Her daughter, Olivia, who was a senior studying bioengineering at McGill University in Montreal, created the initial design for the strep test.

The latest: RT MicroDx won the 2022 Babson Entrepreneurial Thoughts & Action Challenge, securing $28,000 in funding, and was a finalist at MassChallenge’s Resolve 2023 awards.

What’s next: Mamane is fundraising to help meet the company’s product development deadline at the end of the year and hopes to start clinical trials as early as next year.