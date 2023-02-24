The creepy billboard in Allston, explained

Steph here. Like some of you, I’ve seen the random guy's face plastered on this billboard in Allston (🎩 hat tip UniversalHub).

The intrigue: The ad certainly grabs your attention, but to those who aren't “"super online," the guy is just a mystery creeper towering over the Banh Mi K (formerly Spike’s Junkyard Dogs).

As your resident TikTok addict, I’m here to explain who he is and what he’s doing.

What’s happening: Trevor Rainbolt, AKA @georainbolt the "GeoGuessr guy,” has amassed more than 2 million followers on the clock app by examining images of parking lots, dirt roads and other mundane items and spitting out the exact location of those images.

A CAPTCHA image of some parked motorcycles? He traced it to a since-removed bus stop in Paris.

A distorted image of grass? Turns out it’s in Eswatini.

A random tunnel? We’ll let you see the answer for yourself.

Back to the creepy billboard. This shows you what he would look like if he were tracing a clue to this portion of Brighton Avenue.

So who paid for the billboard? And why is it here?