An idiot's guide to the Boston Bruins

The Bruins are the top team in the NHL and could go all the way to the Stanley Cup.

Situational awareness: You might start hearing more about the team around the water cooler, at the bar or from gold and black-clad strangers you see on the T.

Here’s your guide to catch up fast on the Bruins' season so far and what to expect as the playoffs loom.

Players to know: Captain Patrice Bergeron, in his 18th season in Boston, is something of a hockey Tom Brady, with league-topping scoring numbers at 37 years old.

Right winger David Pastrnak leads the team in goals.

Defenceman Hampus Lindholm has been a breakout star for the Bs since being traded here from Anaheim last year.

By the numbers: The Bruins have the most wins in the NHL (41), the fewest losses (8), the fewest goals given up (115) and the third-most goals scored (201). A big part of their success has been in goaltending.

Starter Linus Ullmark leads the league in save percentage and several other stats for the season overall.

But backup goalie Jeremy Swayman's also put on some fantastic performances in net and can brag about being the best goaltender statistically since mid-December.

Yes, but: But there have been some bumps in the road.

The team fell to Washington 2-1 last week and went through something of a slump after the midseason break.

"The Bruins lost three of their final four games before this prolonged All-Star break, the defeats all coming on the road against high-quality Eastern Conference teams — the Lightning, Panthers, and Hurricanes," writes The Globe's Chad Finn.

The intrigue: If you're just jumping on the Bruins bandwagon, you might hear something about last week’s catfish.

No one on the team was swindled by an online con artist. There was an actual catfish launched onto the ice during a game at Nashville.

Swayman didn't seem too impressed by Nashville's odd seafood-hurling tradition and gave the fish a casual wave as the period ended.

What's next: The Bruins play the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night at the TD Garden.