2 hours ago - Business
Apex Noire dispensary opens downtown
Apex Noire, former City Councilor Tito Jackson’s downtown cannabis dispensary, is open.
Flashback: Jackson envisioned a 62-seat cannabis lounge above his shop on 150 State St., but ended up getting a liquor license instead of a cannabis consumption license.
- The liquor license will be limited to the lounge on the third floor, separate from the dispensary area on the second floor.
- Jackson said at the time he would still like to open a cannabis lounge one day, but wants to hold off until the state finalizes its social consumption regulations.
The latest: The business held a soft opening earlier this month. The lounge isn’t open yet, but customers can buy edibles, flower and other cannabis products on the second floor.
✍️ Steph’s pro tip: Betty’s Eddies makes great melatonin- and cannabis-infused fruit chews for bed time (or so I’ve heard), but among the most popular is the non-drowsy passion fruit flavor.
- Apex carries both.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.