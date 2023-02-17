2 hours ago - Business

Apex Noire dispensary opens downtown

Steph Solis
The second floor of Apex Noire, former city Boston Councilor Tito Jackson's downtown dispensary. A table with a glass case is blocked off.

Soft-open mode. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Apex Noire, former City Councilor Tito Jackson’s downtown cannabis dispensary, is open. 

Flashback: Jackson envisioned a 62-seat cannabis lounge above his shop on 150 State St., but ended up getting a liquor license instead of a cannabis consumption license. 

  • The liquor license will be limited to the lounge on the third floor, separate from the dispensary area on the second floor.
  • Jackson said at the time he would still like to open a cannabis lounge one day, but wants to hold off until the state finalizes its social consumption regulations. 

The latest: The business held a soft opening earlier this month. The lounge isn’t open yet, but customers can buy edibles, flower and other cannabis products on the second floor. 

✍️ Steph’s pro tip: Betty’s Eddies makes great melatonin- and cannabis-infused fruit chews for bed time (or so I’ve heard), but among the most popular is the non-drowsy passion fruit flavor.

  • Apex carries both.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more