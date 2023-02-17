Apex Noire dispensary opens downtown

Apex Noire, former City Councilor Tito Jackson’s downtown cannabis dispensary, is open.

Flashback: Jackson envisioned a 62-seat cannabis lounge above his shop on 150 State St., but ended up getting a liquor license instead of a cannabis consumption license.

The liquor license will be limited to the lounge on the third floor, separate from the dispensary area on the second floor.

Jackson said at the time he would still like to open a cannabis lounge one day, but wants to hold off until the state finalizes its social consumption regulations.

The latest: The business held a soft opening earlier this month. The lounge isn’t open yet, but customers can buy edibles, flower and other cannabis products on the second floor.

✍️ Steph’s pro tip: Betty’s Eddies makes great melatonin- and cannabis-infused fruit chews for bed time (or so I’ve heard), but among the most popular is the non-drowsy passion fruit flavor.