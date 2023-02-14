Reintroducing Maura Healey

Beyond the issues she faces on Beacon Hill, Gov. Maura Healey has her work cut out making a name for herself now that she's in the corner office.

The big picture Healey beat conservative Republican Geoff Diehl last November by nearly 30 points. But she was always a shoe-in in the uncompetitive race, and it doesn't mean everyone in her state knows much about her.

By the numbers: Over one-third of Mass. voters have either never heard of Healey (15%) or know her and haven't formed an opinion of her yet (22%), according to a poll conducted earlier this month by MassINC Polling Group.

The good news for Healey is that 42% of those who do know her think of her favorably, compared with 21% who dislike her.

Between the lines: That could be because Healey's campaign for the corner office was a streamlined collection of vague themes about teamwork, economic struggle and how much she likes basketball, instead of detailed plans for governing the state.

Healey didn’t have much of a fight in the Democratic primary or general election, meaning a vibes-based campaign light on policy specifics was the smart political move.

But it may not have been the most effective way to introduce herself to voters who don't obsess much over local politics.

Yes, but: Luckily for Healey's future prospects, the pocketbook-based agenda she ran on last year matches what voters say they want from her.

19% of respondents listed the economy and jobs as their top concern.

Another 18% said housing and homelessness are a top issue, and 16% listed inflation or the cost of living.

Flashback: The untested new governor has a lot of catching up to do to reach the heights former Gov. Charlie Baker attained by the end of his two terms.

Only 2% of voters hadn't heard of Baker by October 2022 according to another MassINC poll.

Only 13% knew him, but hadn't formed an opinion over the last eight years.

It could be worse. The MassINC poll also found that 54% of Mass. voters have never heard of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, the second-ranking Democrat in the House.