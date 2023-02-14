How Bostonians fell in love

Steph here. For Valentine's Day, we wanted to show that our city can play matchmaker.

So we asked you to send us your peak-Boston love stories, and you delivered.

The intrigue: Forget about the roses and flowers. Let’s celebrate the Boston hangouts where your love stories all began.

🖥 Hope for online dating

Amanda G. met her husband, Patrick, on Match.com. He messaged her on Marathon Monday in 2002, long before swiping on Tinder or Hinge was a thing.

“My family was convinced it was dangerous and I was asking for trouble,” she said.

Fortunately, Patrick wasn’t an axe murderer. They met at the Boston Beer Garden, and then walked around Castle Island with Reilly, Patrick’s golden retriever puppy.

They’ll be married 17 years in July.

🎹 Sing to your heart’s content

Chris D., transit advocate and apparently amateur singer, met his now wife singing around the piano at Jacob Wirth’s. They joined JW’s Friday night piano group singalongs hosted by Mel Stiller, a local musician. Stiller would go on to sing at their wedding last year.

What they’re saying: “I will be forever grateful to Anna for looking past my dreadful singing voice to give me a chance for a first date!” he said.

Of note: JW’s has been closed since a fire in 2018, but you can catch Stiller singing Friday nights at Democracy Brewing.

🍺 Hops and happiness

Alex P. met his girlfriend, Lulu, at Aeronaut Brewery in Somerville last January.

They had their first dates at Warren Tavern in Charlestown, the now-shuttered Gourmet Dumpling House in Chinatown and the soon-to-be-shuttered AMC Boston Common theater.

What they’re saying: “Over a year later, we are going strong, and our love is even stronger,” he said. “I love you Lulu!"

🏙 Honorable mention: The out-of-towners

Anna D. and her fiancé, Casey, met at Bryant University in Rhode Island, but their love only grew after they moved to the Boston area.

Some of their favorite date night spots include Tia’s by the waterfront, Lucia in the North End and Harpoon Brewery.

The pair got engaged last year. They took engagement photos at the State House, where Anna works for state Rep. Jim O'Day.