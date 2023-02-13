The Axios Local pizza bracket: Vote for Boston
Nothing will bring the people of Boston together (or tear it apart) quite like arguing over pizza.
- Of course Boston isn't exactly world-renowned for our pizza offerings, but the likes of Santarpio's and Pizzeria Regina keep us in the mix.
State of play: The Axios Local team put together the ultimate bracket to find out which city has the best pizza among the local areas we cover.
🚨 Axios readers in the winning city will get a pizza party.
- Will it be Chicago, with its deep dish and tavern-style classics?
- Could Detroit's baked squares take the trophy?
- Or will the simplicity of a Des Moines slice pull the upset?
Yes, but: If those options left you scratching your head, or shocked that there’s good pizza in a place like Des Moines, you may as well vote for Boston.
- The bracket is set and it's up to you to vote us into the next round.
In our first round matchup, we’re up against Washington, D.C., the home of late-night jumbo slices no one's ever eaten sober.
- The first-round of voting is open until 3pm today.
- Choose chaos. Vote for Boston.
Deehan's thought bubble: Once we launch Axios Brockton this won't even be a question.
Steph’s thought bubble: There's no New York, New Jersey or even Connecticut pizza shops in this competition, so I’ll be voting for Boston. Really, any city but Chicago.
