The Axios Local pizza bracket: Vote for Boston

Nothing will bring the people of Boston together (or tear it apart) quite like arguing over pizza.

Of course Boston isn't exactly world-renowned for our pizza offerings, but the likes of Santarpio's and Pizzeria Regina keep us in the mix.

State of play: The Axios Local team put together the ultimate bracket to find out which city has the best pizza among the local areas we cover.

🚨 Axios readers in the winning city will get a pizza party.

Will it be Chicago, with its deep dish and tavern-style classics?

Could Detroit's baked squares take the trophy?

Or will the simplicity of a Des Moines slice pull the upset?

Yes, but: If those options left you scratching your head, or shocked that there’s good pizza in a place like Des Moines, you may as well vote for Boston.

The bracket is set and it's up to you to vote us into the next round.

Data: Axios survey; Bracket: Jacque Schrag/Axios

In our first round matchup, we’re up against Washington, D.C., the home of late-night jumbo slices no one's ever eaten sober.

The first-round of voting is open until 3pm today.

Choose chaos. Vote for Boston.

Vote here

Deehan's thought bubble: Once we launch Axios Brockton this won't even be a question.

Steph’s thought bubble: There's no New York, New Jersey or even Connecticut pizza shops in this competition, so I’ll be voting for Boston. Really, any city but Chicago.