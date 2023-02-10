Where to watch the Super Bowl in Boston

Boston-area sports bars are gearing up for the crowds as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off in the Super Bowl.

Here’s a look at where to watch the big game and eat your feelings about the Patriots’ absence.

Situational awareness: The game kicks off at 6:30pm Sunday on Fox. Rihanna's halftime show is expected to start at around 8pm.

🦅 The White Bull Tavern, which calls itself "the only dedicated Philadelphia Eagles bar" in Boston, is hosting a watch party on Sunday.

Doors open at 3pm.

General admission is $30. The fee covers a shot for the first touchdown, food and drink specials and a chance for five winners to get a $100 gift card.

Tracking down a Chiefs bar is tougher, but the Blackmoor’s Super Bowl BBQ buffet in Charlestown will give you a taste of Kansas City.

The feast includes smoked pulled pork, St. Louis ribs and jalapeño macaroni and cheese.

The buffet runs 4pm-8pm. No cover.

📺 SKYBOKX 109 Sports Bar & Grill in Natick is showing the game on its 24 TVs.

The event starts at 4pm. No cover at the door.

Yes, but: If you want to skip the line, SKYBOKX is selling general admission tickets and seating packages at $35-$58 per person.

Tickets guarantee two drink vouchers for beer or wine, a buffet from 5:30pm-8:30pm and personalized Stella Artois chalice engraving while supplies last.

💰 On Deck at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett is the place for big spenders. The bar is taking reservations for people who want to attend its Big Game viewing event, though it has a $100 food and beverage minimum for those who want to watch the entire game.

Walk-in patrons will be able to stay for up to 90 minutes.

Plus: Now that sports betting is legal, patrons can place wagers at one of the kiosks in front of the restaurant or at the sportsbook on the casino floor.

The rest of us cheapskates can head over to the Dot Tavern’s Super Bowl party, which has no cover fee.

🍺 O’Keeffe’s, formerly McGreevy’s, in Boston is offering a free order of wings with any pitcher at its watch party.

The party starts at noon. No cover charge.

🌈 For those who don’t give a flying football about the game, but want to celebrate Rihanna’s half-time show, there’s Citrus & Salt’s Bad Girl RIRI Super Bowl Brunch.