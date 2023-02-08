The 9 biggest events in Boston this year

New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here’s what to look forward to in Boston in 2023.

1 big event: 127th Boston Marathon

The world's oldest annual marathon returns this spring. This year's event will feature national record holders, Abbott World Marathon Major champions, and several Olympians and Paralympians in the men's and women's fields.

When: Monday, April 17

Monday, April 17 Where: Starts in Hopkinton at the Doughboy statue on East Main Street (near Ash Street), finishes on 700 Boylston St. in Boston.

Starts in Hopkinton at the Doughboy statue on East Main Street (near Ash Street), finishes on 700 Boylston St. in Boston. Details: Information about the race, including how to watch and enter, is provided here.

More events this year:

🎭 Feb. 23–26: Annie

🍀 March 19: South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade

🎤 May 19–21: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

🎵 May 26–28: Boston Calling Music Festival

🎞 June 20–28: Roxbury International Film Festival

🇺🇸 July 4: Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

🎟 Aug. 12–19: Provincetown Carnival

🎪 Sept. 15–Oct. 1: The Big E