44 mins ago - Things to Do

The 9 biggest events in Boston this year

Maxwell Millington
Runners cross the finish line during the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

126th Boston Marathon. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here’s what to look forward to in Boston in 2023.

1 big event: 127th Boston Marathon

The world's oldest annual marathon returns this spring. This year's event will feature national record holders, Abbott World Marathon Major champions, and several Olympians and Paralympians in the men's and women's fields.

  • When: Monday, April 17
  • Where: Starts in Hopkinton at the Doughboy statue on East Main Street (near Ash Street), finishes on 700 Boylston St. in Boston.
  • Details: Information about the race, including how to watch and enter, is provided here.

More events this year:

🎭 Feb. 23–26: Annie

🍀 March 19: South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade

🎤 May 19–21: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

🎵 May 26–28: Boston Calling Music Festival

🎞 June 20–28: Roxbury International Film Festival

🇺🇸 July 4: Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

🎟 Aug. 12–19: Provincetown Carnival

🎪 Sept. 15–Oct. 1: The Big E

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more