Massachusetts vocational schools draw scrutiny for admissions policies

A new federal lawsuit against Massachusetts education leaders claims the state lets vocational and technical schools "systematically exclude" at-risk students.

The big picture: Votechs have been described as game-changers for low-income, nonwhite students seeking stable, well-paying careers in the trades. But advocates argue the admissions process is booting eligible candidates who fall under those categories.

Driving the news: The civil complaint was filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights on behalf of education advocates and two high school students of color.

Advocates are calling the admissions process at votech schools discriminatory, and asking the U.S. Department of Education to intervene.

Zoom in: The schools use a ranking system to admit applicants based on grades, attendance, interviews and other factors. Like private schools, they typically only accept the highest-ranking students, the complaint says.

Advocates say the ranking system undermines traditionally marginalized groups like students who are nonwhite, low-income, English language learners and disabled — all of whom are protected under federal law.

By the numbers: Of students who applied to votech schools for the 2022-2023 school year, 55% of the students of color were offered admission, compared to 69% of the white students, the complaint states, citing state data.

54% of students from economically disadvantaged families received offers compared to 72% of their peers, per the complaint.

44% of English language learners got offers, compared to 64% of non-ELLs.

54% of students with disabilities received admissions offers compared to 65% of students without disabilities.

The state Department of Early and Secondary Education said in a statement it is reviewing the lawsuit and “cannot comment on the allegations at this time.”