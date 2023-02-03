Massachusetts vocational schools draw scrutiny for admissions policies
A new federal lawsuit against Massachusetts education leaders claims the state lets vocational and technical schools "systematically exclude" at-risk students.
The big picture: Votechs have been described as game-changers for low-income, nonwhite students seeking stable, well-paying careers in the trades. But advocates argue the admissions process is booting eligible candidates who fall under those categories.
Driving the news: The civil complaint was filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights on behalf of education advocates and two high school students of color.
- Advocates are calling the admissions process at votech schools discriminatory, and asking the U.S. Department of Education to intervene.
Zoom in: The schools use a ranking system to admit applicants based on grades, attendance, interviews and other factors. Like private schools, they typically only accept the highest-ranking students, the complaint says.
- Advocates say the ranking system undermines traditionally marginalized groups like students who are nonwhite, low-income, English language learners and disabled — all of whom are protected under federal law.
By the numbers: Of students who applied to votech schools for the 2022-2023 school year, 55% of the students of color were offered admission, compared to 69% of the white students, the complaint states, citing state data.
- 54% of students from economically disadvantaged families received offers compared to 72% of their peers, per the complaint.
- 44% of English language learners got offers, compared to 64% of non-ELLs.
- 54% of students with disabilities received admissions offers compared to 65% of students without disabilities.
The state Department of Early and Secondary Education said in a statement it is reviewing the lawsuit and “cannot comment on the allegations at this time.”
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.