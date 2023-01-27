Healey tells employers: Massachusetts will stay competitive

Gov. Maura Healey is reassuring industry leaders that Massachusetts will stay economically competitive.

Why it matters: The new governor is making it a priority to stop companies from moving to cheaper states. The cost of housing — and everything else in Massachusetts — is climbing higher, and more workers are able to work remotely from places with lower taxes. That could deprive Massachusetts of skills and taxpayer dollars.

Driving the news: Healey introduced her administration yesterday to the Associated Industries of Massachusetts, which represents the state's top business leaders and is perhaps the most influential lobby group on Beacon Hill.

Among other points, Healey mentioned the state still leads the nation in key education metrics that contribute to a highly-skilled workforce.

Why it matters: To get her agenda through the fiscally-minded legislature, Healey needs the backing of influential business leaders who might be suspicious of the new Democratic governor at a time when costs are high and taxes for the very rich are going up.

Healey pointed out several of her new cabinet members and encouraged employers to work with them to help Mass. compete for federal funding.

What they're saying: "We want to compete for new, historic levels of grant opportunities and are hyper focused on showing the federal government that Massachusetts is serious about fostering our scientific, manufacturing, and business communities," Healey said.

The latest: Healey also renewed her call for tax cuts for residents across the economic spectrum.