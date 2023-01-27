1 hour ago - Things to Do
Concerts in the Boston area this weekend
After a few slow weeks for live concerts, Boston's back in full swing with an eclectic mix of acts coming to town this weekend. Here's your curated list:
Tonight
- Ska stalwarts Bumpin Uglies are at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm
- Slaughter Beach, Dog comes to the Sinclair to support bandleader Jake Ewald's ode to solitude 'At the Moonbase' — 8:30pm
- Melodic mumbler Future and his friends bring their One Big Party tour to the TD Garden — 7pm
Saturday
- Salem rapper Token, along with Ben Reilly perform at the Paradise — 7pm
- Alex Melton's genre-bending and oddly captivating covers take the stage at Crytal Ballroom — 7pm
Sunday
- Suki Waterhouse, yes, that Suki Waterhouse, is at the Paradise along with Blondshell — 8pm
- Mac Saturn bring old-school rock with a hell of a groove to Brighton Music Hall with Billy Tibbals and DJ Carbo — 8pm
- If you like your symphonic power metal locally sourced instead of imported from Europe, Wilderun is the band for you. They're upstairs at the Middle East with Adamantis and Ice Giant — 7pm
- Indie rockers Clifford, Dead Gowns and Sweet Petunia are at the Rockwell — 7pm
