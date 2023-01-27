Concerts in the Boston area this weekend

After a few slow weeks for live concerts, Boston's back in full swing with an eclectic mix of acts coming to town this weekend. Here's your curated list:

Tonight

Ska stalwarts Bumpin Uglies are at Brighton Music Hall — 8pm

Slaughter Beach, Dog comes to the Sinclair to support bandleader Jake Ewald's ode to solitude 'At the Moonbase' — 8:30pm

Melodic mumbler Future and his friends bring their One Big Party tour to the TD Garden — 7pm

Saturday

Salem rapper Token, along with Ben Reilly perform at the Paradise — 7pm

Alex Melton's genre-bending and oddly captivating covers take the stage at Crytal Ballroom — 7pm

Sunday