Fighting the rising tide of anti-Jewish hate in Boston

It’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, and Boston nonprofit Combined Jewish Philanthropies is rolling out a plan to curb antisemitism.

Why it matters: Antisemitic incidents were up 48% between 2020 and 2021 in Massachusetts, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Incidents in recent years have ranged from the stabbing of a rabbi in Brighton two years ago to an antisemitic banner that flew over MassPike in September.

What’s happening: CJP’s five-point plan aims to educate people about Judaism and ways to curb antisemitism, starting with a “Face Jew Hate” campaign in the spring.

The project will see CJP publish personal stories from locals about their experiences with antisemitism. The organization is accepting submissions, including anonymous stories, from Jewish people.

📲 CJP plans to launch an online “resource hub” in the spring. The website will include online courses, deep dives and tips on how to take action — from legislative advocacy to rallies.

Other areas of the five-point plan include strategies on building allyship, supporting youth and boosting security for Jewish people.

Zoom in: CJP plans to provide grants for schools, synagogues and other Jewish institutions to get safety assessments and security upgrades.

The organization also runs active-shooter training.

Yes, but: The plan aims to not only provide support, but highlight opportunities to celebrate the Jewish religion and culture.

What they’re saying: “It is important that people understand that being Jewish right now in this world means facing Jew hatred, but we do not want Jew hatred to define what it means to be Jewish,” Abramson said. “We do not want to ignore it, but we will not be defined by it.”