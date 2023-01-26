Massachusetts's Beard-caliber restaurants

The Dungeness "crab fried rice" with ginger scallion vinaigrette at Nightshade Noodle Bar. Photo: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Greater Boston and Massachusetts at large are well-represented on this year's list of James Beard Awards semifinalists. Twelve local chefs and restaurants are among the nominees for the 2023 awards.

Why it matters: The James Beards are the Oscars of the food world, with an annual ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Here are the local semifinalists:

Outstanding chef: Rachel Miller of the Nightshade Noodle Bar in Lynn.

Rachel Miller of the Nightshade Noodle Bar in Lynn. Outstanding restaurant: PAGU in Cambridge and Red Rose Restaurant in Lowell.

PAGU in Cambridge and Red Rose Restaurant in Lowell. Emerging chef: Vinh Le of Cicada Coffee Bar in Cambridge.

Vinh Le of Cicada Coffee Bar in Cambridge. Best new restaurant: La Royal in Cambridge.

La Royal in Cambridge. Outstanding wine/beverage program: Rebel Rebel in Somerville.

In the Northeast regional category for best chef, Boston cooks scored six of the 20 nods.

Valentine Howell of Krasi.

Yahya Noor of Tawakal Halal Cafe.

Yisha Siu of Yunnan Kitchen.

Derrick Teh of SEKALI.

Ellie Tiglao of Tanám in Somerville.

Douglass Williams, MIDA.

What we’re watching: Nominees will be announced on March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5 in Chicago.