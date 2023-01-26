55 mins ago - Food and Drink

Massachusetts's Beard-caliber restaurants

Mike Deehan

The Dungeness "crab fried rice" with ginger scallion vinaigrette at Nightshade Noodle Bar. Photo: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Greater Boston and Massachusetts at large are well-represented on this year's list of James Beard Awards semifinalists. Twelve local chefs and restaurants are among the nominees for the 2023 awards.

Why it matters: The James Beards are the Oscars of the food world, with an annual ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Here are the local semifinalists:

  • Outstanding chef: Rachel Miller of the Nightshade Noodle Bar in Lynn.
  • Outstanding restaurant: PAGU in Cambridge and Red Rose Restaurant in Lowell.
  • Emerging chef: Vinh Le of Cicada Coffee Bar in Cambridge.
  • Best new restaurant: La Royal in Cambridge.
  • Outstanding wine/beverage program: Rebel Rebel in Somerville.

In the Northeast regional category for best chef, Boston cooks scored six of the 20 nods.

  • Valentine Howell of Krasi.
  • Yahya Noor of Tawakal Halal Cafe.
  • Yisha Siu of Yunnan Kitchen.
  • Derrick Teh of SEKALI.
  • Ellie Tiglao of Tanám in Somerville.
  • Douglass Williams, MIDA.

What we’re watching: Nominees will be announced on March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5 in Chicago.

