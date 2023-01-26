Massachusetts's Beard-caliber restaurants
Greater Boston and Massachusetts at large are well-represented on this year's list of James Beard Awards semifinalists. Twelve local chefs and restaurants are among the nominees for the 2023 awards.
Why it matters: The James Beards are the Oscars of the food world, with an annual ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Here are the local semifinalists:
- Outstanding chef: Rachel Miller of the Nightshade Noodle Bar in Lynn.
- Outstanding restaurant: PAGU in Cambridge and Red Rose Restaurant in Lowell.
- Emerging chef: Vinh Le of Cicada Coffee Bar in Cambridge.
- Best new restaurant: La Royal in Cambridge.
- Outstanding wine/beverage program: Rebel Rebel in Somerville.
In the Northeast regional category for best chef, Boston cooks scored six of the 20 nods.
- Valentine Howell of Krasi.
- Yahya Noor of Tawakal Halal Cafe.
- Yisha Siu of Yunnan Kitchen.
- Derrick Teh of SEKALI.
- Ellie Tiglao of Tanám in Somerville.
- Douglass Williams, MIDA.
What we’re watching: Nominees will be announced on March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5 in Chicago.
