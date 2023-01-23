The worst part of ski season: Logan

Logan turns into the worst major airport in the country when winter comes, according to Hopper. The travel agency ranked the airports that see the most flights delayed or canceled because of seasonal weather.

By the numbers: 14.2% of Logan flights are disrupted by winter weather between December and the end of February.

Denver International Airport is the second worst with 13.6% of flights disrupted. Cleveland's Hopkins International ranks third with 13.1%.

Why it matters: New England is a top tourism draw, with many visitors coming through Logan on the way to ski destinations in the northern part of the region.

But the storms that bring fresh powder to Loon Mountain can also mess up skiers' plans to get there.

On the bright side, Logan is only the ninth-worst U.S. airport, large or small, that serves ski country.