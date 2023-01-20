The 10 best sledding spots in Boston

It's just got to properly snow eventually. When it does we've got you covered with this guide to the best places to throw down the sled and let gravity take over.

Why it matters: Spending time outdoors makes New England winters slightly bearable.

1. The Sugar Bowl

Part of the parks that make up the Emerald Necklace by Jamaica Pond, the Sugar Bowl is a dip in the ground that lets sledders go down one side and pop up the other.

Jamaicaway and Perkins St., Boston

2. Flagstaff Hill

The OG sledding hill in the nation's oldest public park, Flagstaff Hill is usually full of people launching themselves from the war memorial at the top down to the flatter portions of the Common.

Boston Common

3. Ronan Park

Perhaps the sledding hill with the best water and city views, Dorchester's Ronan Park has a slender-but-steep decline perfect for a fast slide.

Bonus: There's a dog park if your pooch isn't into sledding.

Adams St., Fields Corner.

4. Titus Sparrow Park

Titus Sparrow Park in the heart of the South End has a wee little hill perfect for wee little sledders.

75 W. Rutland Square, Boston

5. Larz Anderson Park

Brookline's gorgeously landscaped 64-acre Larz Anderson Park features a great hillside for adults and kids to hit.

23 Newton St., Brookline

6. Thomas Park at Dorchester Heights

Celebrate America's freedom by sledding across the spot where George Washington placed his artillery to end the Siege of Boston in 1776.

South Boston

7. Peters Hill

Aside from being a gorgeous place to take a stroll in the winter, Arnold Arboretum's southern slope features a great place for sledding. Just watch out for trees. It's an arboretum after all.

Bussey St., Roslindale

8. Fallon Field

This park in Roslindale has a tot-sized hill for your littlest sledders.

South Street, Roslindale

9. Millennium Park, West Roxbury

Six miles of trails wind around hills big and small at Westie's top park. It's one of local park expert Ed Lyons' favorite spots.

300 Gardner St., Boston

10. George Wright Golf Course, Hyde Park

Some of the best hills are at golf courses. And since the George Wright is a municipal course, it's open season for sledding in the offseason for golfing.