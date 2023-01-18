Some 200 students in limbo after Bay State College loses accreditation

Bay State College, a for-profit Back Bay school, will lose its accreditation at the end of the summer, according to the region's higher education regulator.

Why it matters: Around 200 students will be left to find new schools at which to finish their studies since Bay State will lose the ability to transfer credits.

The school will also no longer be able to disburse Title IV or Veterans Affairs funding to students as of September.

Driving the news: Accreditors informed Bay State on Monday the school had lost its status following concerns about its operating budget deficit and a decline in enrollment.

The New England Commission of Higher Education had put Bay State on probation last summer. But officials failed to convince commissioners the school would have stable enough resources to support students.

The commission voted on Jan. 12 to strip the college of its accreditation effective Aug. 31.

Last year, then-Attorney General and now-Gov. Maura Healey called for Bay State students to share their complaints about the college's administration and handling of their tuition money with her office.

What’s next: In a letter to students, Bay State officials said that the school, which was bought by Chinese holding company Ambow Education in 2017, will stay open through the end of August to help students as they transfer out, according to the Boston Business Journal.