Mass. unpopular with self-movers

Massachusetts is one of the least popular destinations for one-way rentals, according to the country’s largest moving truck rental company.

The big picture: Data from U-Haul shows that people are fleeing the Northeast for warmer areas.

Driving the news: Massachusetts is near the bottom of the company’s ranking of states with the highest gain of one-way U-Haul rentals in 2022.

Mass was No. 47. Only Michigan (No. 48), Illinois (No. 49) and California (No. 50) ranked lower.

Zoom out: Texas came out on top in the ranking, followed by Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and other cheaper, warmer states.

What they're saying: "U-Haul transactional data confirms that migration to the Southeast and Southwest U.S. — trends that were amplified and accelerated during the pandemic — continued through last year," a company report said.

The company used data from its 23,000 rental locations. The findings are an indicator of "how well states and cities are attracting and maintaining residents," according to the report.

Deehan's thought bubble: If U-Haul ranked the states by how many trucks get their roofs torn clean off, we would totally win.