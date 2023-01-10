What to know about the Cohasset search

Investigators removed a box from the home of Ana Walshe. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The disappearance of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe seems to be all anyone can talk about in Greater Boston these days.

Why it matters: The news has blown up from a local story on a missing woman to a national news sensation since she was reported missing after New Years Day.

The case of the missing 39-year old mother of three has made headlines on CNN, Fox News and other national outlets while dominating local TV newscasts here in Massachusetts.

Here’s what you need to know to cut through the breathless coverage.

Catch up fast: Walshe was reportedly last seen in the early morning of Jan. 1 preparing for a rideshare trip to Logan Airport for a flight to Washington, D.C. she never boarded.

Police have searched near the family's homes in Cohasset and Washington.

Her husband Brian Walshe was arrested a week later on charges of misleading a police investigation.

The latest: Brian Walshe was arraigned yesterday in Quincy District Court and held on $500,000 bail.

Prosecutors say Walshe lied to them about buying $450 in cleaning products before his wife's disappearance.

And they say they found blood and a damaged knife in the house.

Flashback: The charge against Brian Walshe hearkens back to a murder case that also riveted Boston — the 1989 Stuart case, where a husband killed his pregnant wife and blamed a Black intruder before ultimately jumping off the Tobin Bridge.

Reality check: There are 176 recent missing people from Massachusetts, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.