New COVID wave hits Boston

A new wave of COVID-19 is hitting Boston nearly three years after the start of the pandemic.

Why it matters: Boston officials are asking people to mask up, maintain social distancing and avoid large crowds while the spread is still high.

UMass Boston announced it would reinstate its indoor mask mandate starting today. Students and faculty are also required to mask up in crowded outdoor settings.

Driving the news: Suffolk County is now experiencing high community spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Dec. 28 through Jan. 4, Boston hospitals reported 306 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, a 41% increase from two weeks before, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.

Poop stats: The pandemic proof is in the pudding, or in this case, in the human waste processed by the Deer Island Wastewater Treatment Plant.

As of Dec. 29, viral concentration in Suffolk County's wastewater was up 42% over the previous week and 116% over the last two weeks.

What they're saying: “We should all be masking indoors, staying home when sick and testing for COVID-19," Health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said in a statement.

Ojikutu said the numbers speak for themselves, despite the fact that some people may have “pandemic fatigue.”

Details: Boston is still offering COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots, flu shots or PCR tests at several sites throughout the city.