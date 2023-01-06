2 hours ago - Politics

A first look inside Boston's new luxury condos

Steph Solis
The view inside the St. Regis luxury condos, particularly the living room with waterfront views in a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath unit.

A view worth eight figures. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The St. Regis condominiums, the latest residential development on the Seaport's waterfront, are filling up.

Why it matters: The 114-unit building has some of the best views of the water, en-suite dining from the upcoming restaurant SAVR and other amenities.

  • These luxury condos run between $1.8 million and $15 million, per Cathy Angelini, the sales director.

What's happening: Since opening mid-December, at least 62% of units were sold as of last month and the team anticipates closing another 27 units in January, Angelini says.

Here's a look inside.

Multiple armchairs are placed in a common lounge area of the St. Regis residences.
St. Regis has 12,000 square feet of amenity space on the fourth floor. There’s a common lounge area, game room, health club and pool area. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
A glass door leading to a wine locker on the left and right side.
The fourth floor has a wine display. Each home can keep up to two bottles of wine in there. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
A view of the pool with Italian tile flooring and small tables on the side.
The pool floor is made of Italian tile. There’s also a jacuzzi and steam room. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
The balcony on the fourth floor of St. Regis residences with views of the water.
Outside of the pool area is a balcony with views of the water. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
Technogym ellipticals and treadmills in the St. Regis fitness room on the fourth floor.
The health club has ellipticals, weights and other workout equipment with views of Seaport Boulevard. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
A hallway leading into a series of guest bedrooms on the fourth floor that St. Regis condo owners can use to accommodate visitors.
The fourth floor also has guest bedrooms in case residents need to accommodate visitors. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
A view of a master bedroom with a queen bed in a St. Regis condos, including floor-to-ceiling windows with waterfront views.
This is the view inside a 3 bed, 3.5 bath unit. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
The master bath has a large counter, a shower, an obscured toilet area. Not pictured is a bathtub to the right.
The bathroom in this home contains a bathtub, shower area and shielded area for the toilet. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
A living room and kitchen area inside a 3 bed, 3.5 bath condo at the St. Regis residences.
This is the view inside a 3 bed, 3.5 bath unit. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
A door in one St. Regis condominium leads to a balcony with waterfront rooms.
Residents can choose between units with traditional balconies, pictured above, or those with air-lux sliding windows. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
