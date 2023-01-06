A first look inside Boston's new luxury condos
The St. Regis condominiums, the latest residential development on the Seaport's waterfront, are filling up.
Why it matters: The 114-unit building has some of the best views of the water, en-suite dining from the upcoming restaurant SAVR and other amenities.
- These luxury condos run between $1.8 million and $15 million, per Cathy Angelini, the sales director.
What's happening: Since opening mid-December, at least 62% of units were sold as of last month and the team anticipates closing another 27 units in January, Angelini says.
Here's a look inside.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more