A first look inside Boston's new luxury condos

The St. Regis condominiums, the latest residential development on the Seaport's waterfront, are filling up.

Why it matters: The 114-unit building has some of the best views of the water, en-suite dining from the upcoming restaurant SAVR and other amenities.

These luxury condos run between $1.8 million and $15 million, per Cathy Angelini, the sales director.

What's happening: Since opening mid-December, at least 62% of units were sold as of last month and the team anticipates closing another 27 units in January, Angelini says.

Here's a look inside.

St. Regis has 12,000 square feet of amenity space on the fourth floor. There’s a common lounge area, game room, health club and pool area. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The fourth floor has a wine display. Each home can keep up to two bottles of wine in there. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The pool floor is made of Italian tile. There’s also a jacuzzi and steam room. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Outside of the pool area is a balcony with views of the water. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The health club has ellipticals, weights and other workout equipment with views of Seaport Boulevard. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The fourth floor also has guest bedrooms in case residents need to accommodate visitors. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

This is the view inside a 3 bed, 3.5 bath unit. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The bathroom in this home contains a bathtub, shower area and shielded area for the toilet. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

