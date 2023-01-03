What to know about Healey's inauguration Garden party
Healey does not fit the traditional profile of a Massachusetts governor. Accordingly, her swearing-in celebration won't be your typical pomp-and-circumstance-filled inaugural ball.
Driving the news: Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll will hold an inaugural party at the TD Garden after being sworn in Thursday.
- Healey's transition team is calling the basketball-themed event "Moving the Ball Forward."
- Worth noting: Healey played professional basketball in Austria after co-captaining the Harvard team. Driscoll also played at Salem State University.
Details: Starting at 6pm, the TD Garden event will celebrate the nation's first all-women executive team.
- Singer Brandi Carlile will headline the event. Healey said in a statement that she is a fan of Carlile's music which "explores themes of women’s empowerment, LGBTQ+ history, and the joy of community."
- Boston-born rapper Oompa is set to take the stage before Carlile's show.
- Other performers will include the Everett High School marching band, the Springfield SciTech band, Salem High's Witch Pitch a capella group, the Boston Gay Men's Chorus, Lynn DJ Frenchy and disability rights dance group Abilities Dance Boston.
- Tickets are available at Healey's transition website for $25 for adults. Children under 12 can get free tickets. Parking at TD Garden will cost another $30.
What they're saying: “This inauguration will be a celebration of teamwork, positivity and breaking barriers — and there’s no better place to hold the event than at TD Garden,” Healey said in a statement announcing the event.
The baller celebration will come after Healey and Driscoll's traditional swearing-in at the State House.
- The House chamber ceremony begins at 11:30am Thursday.
- Berklee College of Music instructor Lydia Harrell will sing the National Anthem and Celtics public address announcer Eddie Palladino will emcee the ceremony.
