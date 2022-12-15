40 mins ago - Things to Do

The 9 best Christmas light displays in Boston

Steph Solis
Figurines of Darth Vader with a gift, R2D2 with a Santa hat and a stormtrooper with a gift in hand stand outside of a well-lit house in Somerville.

Catch R2D2 and Darth Vader at 6 Pembroke St., seen on the Somerville Illuminations Tour. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Grab an iced coffee and take a walk or a drive to some of these must-see holiday displays.

The intrigue: The list includes public spaces and individual homes in Boston and neighboring communities.

(1) Waterfront Park, Long Wharf
Blue and white lights cover a walkway in Waterfront Park downtown Boston.
Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Details: This is one of the most picturesque light displays on Boston's waterfront. Take a stroll through the park if the wind chill doesn't deter you.

Pro tip: Take the Blue Line to the Aquarium stop to avoid traffic and an inevitable fight over parking.

(2) Faneuil Hall
Crowds gather around a massive Christmas tree lit up with white lights, carrying red ornaments, outside Faneuil Hall Marketplace.
A Christmas tree lights up at Faneuil Hall Marketplace after the tree lighting ceremony last month. Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Details: The Faneuil Hall tree lighting returned last month, the first since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearby Quincy Market is lit up too.

(3) Boston Common
A massive tree with multicolored lights and a blue star on top stands in Boston Common.
Now that is a tree. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Details: Whether you're looking for the menorah or the Christmas tree, Boston Common exudes holiday spirit.

Pro tip: Grab some hot chocolate from the Thinking Cup or Bakey on Tremont Street before wandering through the common. That, or another iced coffee.

Trees lit up with white, green, red and blue lights surround the Frog Pond ice skating rink on Boston Common.
Alternatively, you could try some ice skating. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
(4) Downtown Crossing
A large tree with red lights hangs above the Macy's storefront in Downtown Crossing.
The Macy's Christmas tree is one of the few constants downtown. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Details: For a busier, brighter scene, check out the decorations along Summer Street in Downtown Crossing. You might just catch a street performer along the way.

(5) Commonwealth Avenue Mall
The mall has trees lit with white lights on each side of the path.
Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Details: The tree-lined Commonwealth Avenue Mall will be lit between December and early April due to donations raised by the lighting committee.

Pro tip: No biking or scooters allowed on the mall.

(6) Beacon Hill
White lights adorn two small evergreen trees and the front stairway in front of a Beacon Hill brownstone.
The brownstones on Louisburg Square went for stylish wreaths and lights. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Details: The wealthy, historic neighborhood goes all out for holidays year round.

Pro tip: Shop along Charles Street on the way out of Beacon Hill for kitchenware, dog treats, books and more.

(7) Liberty Hotel
Seven evergreen trees hang upside down above the lobby of the Liberty Hotel in Boston.
Quite the entrance. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Details: The upside down trees hanging in the Liberty Hotel lobby offer a fresh take on modern holiday decor.

(8) Adams Street, Dorchester
Candy canes in several colors, a Mickey Mouse figurine and blow-up Christmas tree adorn the front lawn of this Dorchester home.
Right off of Adams Street south of Ashmont. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Details: Adams Street has inflatable Santas and dinosaurs, Peanuts characters and loads of lights.

  • This trip requires a car since these lit-up houses tend to be spread out.
(9) Somerville Illuminations Tour
A large inflatable Santa fills part of the front porch of a house in Somerville.
The giant snowman is impossible to miss near the intersection of Pembroke and Sycamore streets. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Details: Walk, drive or ride your bike through Somerville to catch a glimpse of these elaborate holiday decorations.

Dates: The self-guided tour using the Somerville Arts Council's website is available through early January.

  • City-wide caroling for those who sign up is 6-8pm tonight, starting on Bartlett Street.
  • Illuminations Bike Tour is 6pm Friday, starting with a meet-up at 5:45pm at the Somerville High entrance.
A large inflatable Santa on a sleigh behind three reindeer stand on the front lawn of a lit-up house with Black Lives Matter signs.
Somerville makes room for massive inflatable decorations. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
