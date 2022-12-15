The 9 best Christmas light displays in Boston
Grab an iced coffee and take a walk or a drive to some of these must-see holiday displays.
The intrigue: The list includes public spaces and individual homes in Boston and neighboring communities.
(1) Waterfront Park, Long Wharf
Details: This is one of the most picturesque light displays on Boston's waterfront. Take a stroll through the park if the wind chill doesn't deter you.
Pro tip: Take the Blue Line to the Aquarium stop to avoid traffic and an inevitable fight over parking.
(2) Faneuil Hall
Details: The Faneuil Hall tree lighting returned last month, the first since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearby Quincy Market is lit up too.
(3) Boston Common
Details: Whether you're looking for the menorah or the Christmas tree, Boston Common exudes holiday spirit.
Pro tip: Grab some hot chocolate from the Thinking Cup or Bakey on Tremont Street before wandering through the common. That, or another iced coffee.
(4) Downtown Crossing
Details: For a busier, brighter scene, check out the decorations along Summer Street in Downtown Crossing. You might just catch a street performer along the way.
(5) Commonwealth Avenue Mall
Details: The tree-lined Commonwealth Avenue Mall will be lit between December and early April due to donations raised by the lighting committee.
Pro tip: No biking or scooters allowed on the mall.
(6) Beacon Hill
Details: The wealthy, historic neighborhood goes all out for holidays year round.
Pro tip: Shop along Charles Street on the way out of Beacon Hill for kitchenware, dog treats, books and more.
(7) Liberty Hotel
Details: The upside down trees hanging in the Liberty Hotel lobby offer a fresh take on modern holiday decor.
(8) Adams Street, Dorchester
Details: Adams Street has inflatable Santas and dinosaurs, Peanuts characters and loads of lights.
- This trip requires a car since these lit-up houses tend to be spread out.
(9) Somerville Illuminations Tour
Details: Walk, drive or ride your bike through Somerville to catch a glimpse of these elaborate holiday decorations.
Dates: The self-guided tour using the Somerville Arts Council's website is available through early January.
- City-wide caroling for those who sign up is 6-8pm tonight, starting on Bartlett Street.
- Illuminations Bike Tour is 6pm Friday, starting with a meet-up at 5:45pm at the Somerville High entrance.
