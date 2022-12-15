The 9 best Christmas light displays in Boston

Catch R2D2 and Darth Vader at 6 Pembroke St., seen on the Somerville Illuminations Tour. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Grab an iced coffee and take a walk or a drive to some of these must-see holiday displays.

The intrigue: The list includes public spaces and individual homes in Boston and neighboring communities.

(1) Waterfront Park, Long Wharf

Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Details: This is one of the most picturesque light displays on Boston's waterfront. Take a stroll through the park if the wind chill doesn't deter you.

Pro tip: Take the Blue Line to the Aquarium stop to avoid traffic and an inevitable fight over parking.

(2) Faneuil Hall

A Christmas tree lights up at Faneuil Hall Marketplace after the tree lighting ceremony last month. Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Details: The Faneuil Hall tree lighting returned last month, the first since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearby Quincy Market is lit up too.

(3) Boston Common

Now that is a tree. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Details: Whether you're looking for the menorah or the Christmas tree, Boston Common exudes holiday spirit.

Pro tip: Grab some hot chocolate from the Thinking Cup or Bakey on Tremont Street before wandering through the common. That, or another iced coffee.

Alternatively, you could try some ice skating. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

(4) Downtown Crossing

The Macy's Christmas tree is one of the few constants downtown. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Details: For a busier, brighter scene, check out the decorations along Summer Street in Downtown Crossing. You might just catch a street performer along the way.

(5) Commonwealth Avenue Mall

Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Details: The tree-lined Commonwealth Avenue Mall will be lit between December and early April due to donations raised by the lighting committee.

Pro tip: No biking or scooters allowed on the mall.

(6) Beacon Hill

The brownstones on Louisburg Square went for stylish wreaths and lights. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Details: The wealthy, historic neighborhood goes all out for holidays year round.

Pro tip: Shop along Charles Street on the way out of Beacon Hill for kitchenware, dog treats, books and more.

(7) Liberty Hotel

Quite the entrance. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Details: The upside down trees hanging in the Liberty Hotel lobby offer a fresh take on modern holiday decor.

(8) Adams Street, Dorchester

Right off of Adams Street south of Ashmont. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Details: Adams Street has inflatable Santas and dinosaurs, Peanuts characters and loads of lights.

This trip requires a car since these lit-up houses tend to be spread out.

(9) Somerville Illuminations Tour

The giant snowman is impossible to miss near the intersection of Pembroke and Sycamore streets. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Details: Walk, drive or ride your bike through Somerville to catch a glimpse of these elaborate holiday decorations.

Dates: The self-guided tour using the Somerville Arts Council's website is available through early January.

City-wide caroling for those who sign up is 6-8pm tonight, starting on Bartlett Street.

Illuminations Bike Tour is 6pm Friday, starting with a meet-up at 5:45pm at the Somerville High entrance.