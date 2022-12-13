Massachusetts mobile sports betting licenses may be on the way

Gaming regulators could start to green light companies for mobile sports betting licenses as soon as today.

Driving the news: Regulators today begin a series of individualized meetings to review applications for mobile sports betting companies seeking licenses tethered to casinos.

WynnBET and Caesars Sportsbook are seeking licenses tethered to Encore Boston Harbor.

BetMGM seeks a license tethered to MGM Springfield.

Penn Sports Interactive and Fanatics Sportsbook seek licenses tethered to Plainridge Park Casino.

Why it matters: If approved, these companies would be the first mobile sports operators in Massachusetts, marking another step toward the state's efforts to legalize the industry.

State lawmakers projected earlier this year the new industry would bring in at least $60 million a year in tax revenue, as well as $70 million or more in licensing fees every five years.

Of note: The regulators are approving licenses on a temporary basis while the state vets applicants for permanent licensure.

Catch up fast: Regulators approved the first in-person betting license to Encore Boston Harbor last week.

The Everett casino and other in-person operators can start accepting wagers sometime before the Super Bowl.

Mobile sports books, including those tethered to Encore, will start taking bets around early March, per regulators.

What's next: Regulators are still debating whether to tax or restrict free bets used for promotions, which were not addressed in the bill Gov. Charlie Baker signed this summer.