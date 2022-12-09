South Station's inaccurate mystery plaque

A memorial plaque dedicated to a carpenter that died working on the Big Dig has displayed the wrong date of the accident, possibly for over 20 years.

Flashback: Fook Choi Kan of Springfield was working on the Central Artery/third harbor tunnel project near South Station below Atlantic Avenue on Aug. 16, 1999, when he fell from a beam into a pit beneath South Station and died the next day, according to state records.

The intrigue: The memorial plaque on the wall of the outbound Red Line platform at the station incorrectly lists the date of the accident as Aug. 17, 2000.

It might also get the project he was working on wrong, as Kan was likely a carpenter on the automotive tunnel project under the subway station, according to the MBTA.

MBTA and MassDOT officials were unable to find out any history about the plaque — who put it there or where it came from.

A representative from Kan's union, North Atlantic States Carpenters Union Local 327, formerly Local 33, told Axios the union was not responsible for the plaque.

It's possible the memorial was not authorized by MBTA or state officials and is the result of some sort of rogue plaquery.

Details: The Hong Kong-born Kan is described as a "journeyman carpenter" on the plaque.

The Boston Globe reported in 1999 that Kan was wearing a safety harness but was between connections when he fell.

Deehan's thought bubble: The Kan plaque wouldn't be the first local landmark to lie to us. Harvard's famous "statue of three lies'' has been proudly inaccurate for nearly a century and a half.