South Station's inaccurate mystery plaque

Mike Deehan

The plaque in question. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios

A memorial plaque dedicated to a carpenter that died working on the Big Dig has displayed the wrong date of the accident, possibly for over 20 years.

Flashback: Fook Choi Kan of Springfield was working on the Central Artery/third harbor tunnel project near South Station below Atlantic Avenue on Aug. 16, 1999, when he fell from a beam into a pit beneath South Station and died the next day, according to state records.

The intrigue: The memorial plaque on the wall of the outbound Red Line platform at the station incorrectly lists the date of the accident as Aug. 17, 2000.

  • It might also get the project he was working on wrong, as Kan was likely a carpenter on the automotive tunnel project under the subway station, according to the MBTA.

MBTA and MassDOT officials were unable to find out any history about the plaque — who put it there or where it came from.

  • A representative from Kan's union, North Atlantic States Carpenters Union Local 327, formerly Local 33, told Axios the union was not responsible for the plaque.
  • It's possible the memorial was not authorized by MBTA or state officials and is the result of some sort of rogue plaquery.

Details: The Hong Kong-born Kan is described as a "journeyman carpenter" on the plaque.

  • The Boston Globe reported in 1999 that Kan was wearing a safety harness but was between connections when he fell.

Deehan's thought bubble: The Kan plaque wouldn't be the first local landmark to lie to us. Harvard's famous "statue of three lies'' has been proudly inaccurate for nearly a century and a half.

