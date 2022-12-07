Boston’s new tourism pitch

Boston’s latest tourism pitch implores outsiders to embrace the city’s diverse neighborhoods, food, sports and outdoor activities.

Driving the news: The Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau last night unveiled a tourism campaign that highlights how one of the nation’s oldest cities now encompasses 23 neighborhoods and residents who speak a combined 76 languages.

The tourism campaign’s tagline states, “Boston never gets old.”

The GBCVB also introduced its new name, Meet Boston.

Of note: The quasi-public agency contracted Allen & Gerritsen, a media firm in the Seaport District, for the branding change and tourism campaign.

DeMane Davis, a Roxbury native who worked on “Queen Sugar,” worked on the campaign as a production partner.

Why it matters: Boston’s reputation could use a facelift.

At best, the city is remembered for its role in the Revolutionary War and its prestigious universities and hospitals.

At worst, the city is known for its history of racism.

The campaign honors the past while celebrating everything the majority-minority city offers in the present, says Andrew Graff, CEO of the media firm Allen & Gerritsen.

What they’re saying: “We want people to really understand that there’s so much more to Boston than what they may have previously thought,” Meet Boston CEO Martha Sheridan tells Axios.

Segun Idowu, the city’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, says, “Although we have deep-rooted history, the fact that there’s so much more to Boston and so much more we have to do,” Idowu tells Axios. “I think it’s incredible.”