Rail strike move shakes labor's faith in Biden and Walsh

Walsh was with President Biden when he signed a law to avert a rail worker strike. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

U.S. Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh's holidays may not be as merry as he'd anticipated due to the fallout from President Biden's decision to use congressional authority to avert a freight rail worker strike that could have crippled the economy.

As Biden's top liaison with organized labor, Walsh had helped negotiate a new contract in September that would have settled the matter.

But after a few unions rejected the deal for not granting paid sick days, Walsh's accord fell apart and Democrats had to rush a bill to Biden installing the contract over the unions' objections.

Why it matters: The credibility of Biden's commitment to the labor movement is being questioned by the very types of voters the president will need in 2024.

As Biden's labor secretary, Walsh's reputation took a hit in the eyes of some union workers that could threaten his own political support should he run for office again.

It's also Walsh's job now to mend fences with unions.

What they're saying: "Quite frankly, [Biden] shouldn't be involved in this. ... I thought he was better than that. I'm quite disappointed with him. I hope he kind of has a change of heart about this," MBTA Commuter Rail worker Chuck Abbate told GBH News at a protest against Biden in Boston last week.

Labor isn't hiding that they feel betrayed by Biden, Walsh and other Democrats in Congress.

In a statement after the Senate passed the bill to halt the strike, AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler wrote "it’s deeply disappointing that 43 senators sided with multibillion-dollar rail corporations to block desperately needed paid sick days."

Walsh says he and Biden are committed to winning the sick leave benefit they left out of the emergency settlement.