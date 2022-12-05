Interest rates cool down Boston's hot housing market

The tight housing market is beginning to slacken, if only slightly.

Driving the news: Realtor RE/MAX's October report showed 30.7% fewer closings around the country than in the same time period in 2021, with 36.8% more homes on the market.

The average home took 35 days to sell, nearly a week longer than last year.

Every month of 2022 has seen fewer home sales than in 2021, according to RE/MAX.

Zoom in: Data from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors shows the Boston area going along with the national trend.

The median sale price of a single-family home in Massachusetts dropped over 4% to $547,000 in October compared to September.

New listings are down nearly 19% in Massachusetts, and closed sales went down nearly 18% for single-family homes since September.

Why it matters: A cooling housing market means consumers have more choice and can explore multiple homes instead of being rushed to close on one of a few available ones.

Higher interest rates are partly responsible for the softening market.

What they're saying: "The historic pace and magnitude of interest rate increases have created a reset and softened the housing landscape as intended," said RE/MAX president Nick Bailey in a statement accompanying the report.

Bailey said most buyers are more concerned with affording a down payment and a monthly mortgage than they are with climbing interest rates.

The big picture: The state's lack of housing inventory is what causes sky-high prices and is still the most daunting problem for those looking to buy their first home.

With a few exceptions, Boston home prices trend down

The average sale price for a home in greater Boston is trending downward, but lower costs aren't uniform across the area, according to data provided to Axios from Zillow.

Peabody has seen the area's biggest dip in home prices with a 2.4% decline.

North Reading prices were down 2.2%.

Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Yes, but: Some areas bucked the trend.