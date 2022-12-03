10 must-do holiday activities in Boston
It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of this holiday season in Boston.
1. See holiday lights
These are a few great places to see holiday lights:
2. Shop local
Black Market Nubian: Grab a gift from one of 30+ Black-owned small businesses. BNM is hosting pop-up shop events each Saturday until Christmas Eve.
- Hours: 1–5pm Saturdays until Dec. 24.
- Address: 2136 Washington St.
Boston Women's Market: From art and clothes to candles and home goods, there's plenty of locally made gifts to choose from.
3. Take a photo with Santa
It's never too early to plan a trip to meet Santa and his elves. Walk-ups are welcome, but you get a free call from Santa if you book a reservation.
- Location: The Shops at Chestnut Hill.
- Details: Book your photo session here.
More places to see Santa:
- Burlington Mall (includes pet photos).
- The Community House.
- Bass Pro Shop (Foxborough).
4. Board The Polar Express train
Travel to the "North Pole" with hot cocoa and a cookie aboard the Cape Cod Central Railroad. The ride includes a visit from Santa and his elves and a special gift for each child.
- Cost: Matinee rides start at $44 (ages 3-12) and $54 (age 13+). Nighttime rides start at $59 (ages 3-12) and $69 (age 13+).
- Location: Train departs from 70 Main St. (Buzzards Bay)
If you go: Plan to arrive 45 minutes prior to departure to allow time for parking and picking up tickets. Boarding begins 30 minutes prior to departure.
- Get tickets here.
5. Pick out your tree
Still in the market for a Christmas tree? Here are a few local farms.
Smolak Farms: Self-service farm with balsam and Fraser firs. Details.
Crane Neck Tree Farm: This farm offers a variety of trees including Douglas firs and blue spruce. Cash or check only. Details.
Pakeen Farm: Trees include balsam, Fraser and concolor fir and blue, white and Norway spruce. Pakeen also sells firewood and birch logs. Details.
Sleighbell Christmas Tree Farm: Sleigh Bell is a one-stop shop for knocking out most holiday bucket list items. Guests can buy trees, wreaths and gifts and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Details.
6. Experience a Winter Wonderland
Southwick's Zoo's annual Winter Wonderland is back. This year visitors can enjoy both Winter Wonderland and the Festival of Illumination which features a ride through an enchanted forest on Santa's train.
- Hours: 4:30–9pm Wednesday–Sunday until Dec. 31. Closed on Christmas.
- Cost: $27 per person.
- Address: 2 Southwick St.
Tickets available here.
7. Attend a live show
Here are a few must-see holiday performances:
- "Twas The Night Before" at Wang Theater.
- "A Swingin’ Little Christmas with Jane Lynch" at City Winery.
- "Candlelight Hanukkah: A Spotlight on Jewish Composers" at Temple Ohabei Shalom.
- "The Slutcracker" at Somerville Theater.
- "Black Nativity" at Emerson College.
- "Tafuta! A Young Child’s Search for the True Meaning of Kwanzaa" at Roxbury Community College.
8. Enjoy a movie night
The Honan-Allston branch of the Boston Public Library is screening "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Popcorn and soda will be provided.
- Admission is free.
- Address: 300 N. Harvard St.
9. Go ice skating
Grab your skates and check out these Boston-area rinks:
- Frog Pond at Boston Common.
- The Rink at 401 Park.
- Canal District Kendall.
- Warrior Ice Arena.
- Kelly Outdoor Rink.
10. Grab a festive drink
Sip on a Holiday Spiked Chai or Jingle Balls Nog at one of three Miracle pop-up bars in the area.
- The locations are Hotel Marlowe (Cambridge), Mystic Station (Malden) and Central Tavern (Milford)
