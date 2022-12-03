10 must-do holiday activities in Boston

It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of this holiday season in Boston.

1. See holiday lights

These are a few great places to see holiday lights:

2. Shop local

Black Market Nubian: Grab a gift from one of 30+ Black-owned small businesses. BNM is hosting pop-up shop events each Saturday until Christmas Eve.

Hours: 1–5pm Saturdays until Dec. 24.

Address: 2136 Washington St.

Boston Women's Market: From art and clothes to candles and home goods, there's plenty of locally made gifts to choose from.

Shop online.

Shop in person.

Photo: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images

3. Take a photo with Santa

It's never too early to plan a trip to meet Santa and his elves. Walk-ups are welcome, but you get a free call from Santa if you book a reservation.

Location: The Shops at Chestnut Hill.

Details: Book your photo session here.

More places to see Santa:

4. Board The Polar Express train

Travel to the "North Pole" with hot cocoa and a cookie aboard the Cape Cod Central Railroad. The ride includes a visit from Santa and his elves and a special gift for each child.

Cost: Matinee rides start at $44 (ages 3-12) and $54 (age 13+). Nighttime rides start at $59 (ages 3-12) and $69 (age 13+).

Location: Train departs from 70 Main St. (Buzzards Bay)

If you go: Plan to arrive 45 minutes prior to departure to allow time for parking and picking up tickets. Boarding begins 30 minutes prior to departure.

Get tickets here.

Photo: c/o Cape Cod Central Railroad

5. Pick out your tree

Still in the market for a Christmas tree? Here are a few local farms.

Smolak Farms: Self-service farm with balsam and Fraser firs. Details.

Crane Neck Tree Farm: This farm offers a variety of trees including Douglas firs and blue spruce. Cash or check only. Details.

Pakeen Farm: Trees include balsam, Fraser and concolor fir and blue, white and Norway spruce. Pakeen also sells firewood and birch logs. Details.

Sleighbell Christmas Tree Farm: Sleigh Bell is a one-stop shop for knocking out most holiday bucket list items. Guests can buy trees, wreaths and gifts and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Details.

6. Experience a Winter Wonderland

Southwick's Zoo's annual Winter Wonderland is back. This year visitors can enjoy both Winter Wonderland and the Festival of Illumination which features a ride through an enchanted forest on Santa's train.

Hours: 4:30–9pm Wednesday–Sunday until Dec. 31. Closed on Christmas.

Cost: $27 per person.

Address: 2 Southwick St.

Tickets available here.

7. Attend a live show

Here are a few must-see holiday performances:

"A Swingin’ Little Christmas with Jane Lynch" Photo: Bobby Bank/Getty Images

8. Enjoy a movie night

The Honan-Allston branch of the Boston Public Library is screening "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Popcorn and soda will be provided.

9. Go ice skating

Grab your skates and check out these Boston-area rinks:

10. Grab a festive drink

Sip on a Holiday Spiked Chai or Jingle Balls Nog at one of three Miracle pop-up bars in the area.

Here's their holiday cocktail menu.