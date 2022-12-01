Data: U.S. Census Bureau, 2021 American Housing Survey; Chart: Jacque Schrag and Alice Feng/Axios

We did it, Boston. We have the most rodent sightings in the entire country.

Driving the news: Boston is the rattiest city in the nation, according to 2021 American Housing Survey data that ranked metro regions by the number of rodent sightings inside homes.

With 21.6% of respondents reporting rodent sightings, Boston beats Philadelphia's 19.5% and New York City's measly 15.3%.

Why it matters: A perennial pest in port cities, rats can ruin food, start electrical fires and carry disease.

The most common in Mass. is the brown, or Norway rat.

They nest under floors, in walls or under piles of garbage, while roof rats dwell in trees and the upper stories of buildings.

The state's official list of mammals claims that the common house mouse infests everywhere in Mass. except for Martha's Vineyard "where it allegedly once occurred."

Our thought bubble: You get used to them. But if you really can't stand the filthy little critters and don't mind taking lethal measures, I recommend an electric trap so you can send those suckers to Sing Sing.