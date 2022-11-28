Documents on murders tied to Marathon bombing close to release

New details about a triple murder in Waltham possibly connected to the Boston Marathon bombing could soon become public.

What's happening: Secretary of State William Galvin's office is reviewing documents from the Middlesex County District Attorney's office about the deaths of three men in 2011 that outside investigators suspect were committed by bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

The secretary's supervisor of records is reviewing which documents about the murder investigation should be released and what information will be redacted.

Why it matters: New information about the triple homicide, Tsarnaev's role and the Middlesex DA's knowledge of him as a threat could shed light on whether the 2013 terrorist attack could have been prevented.

What they're saying: "We are approaching the ten-year anniversary of the bombing, and we have yet to reconcile what happened in Watham in the lead up to that attack," investigative journalist Susan Zalkind, who requested the records, told Axios.

Zalkind's focus is on the Middlesex's DA's investigation of the eleven-year-old murder case.

What's next: Galvin's office said the records supervisor expects to issue a determination on releasing the documents by Dec. 6.