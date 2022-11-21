Where to watch the World Cup in Boston

Not pictured: An American flag made of lights in the patio. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

It's once again the time when Americans suddenly get way into soccer for a few weeks.

What's happening: The World Cup is on and the U.S. Men's National Team starts the road to glory this afternoon with a match against Wales at 2pm.

Since the team failed to qualify in 2018, this is the first time in eight long years fans will get to see Americans compete for the Cup.

What they're saying: "No matter where you go, people's eyes and TVs are going to be on this game," Evan Cipriano, organizer of the fan group American Outlaws, tells Axios.

One of the nation's largest U.S. soccer supporter groups, the American Outlaws has a chapter in Boston, which is hosting a series of watch parties and events around the city for each game.

The headquarters for U.S. soccer fandom in Boston is The Banshee Pub on Dorchester Avenue.

"The days the U.S. is playing, that will be the place to be," Cipriano said.

Phoenix Landing is another soccer-obsessed pub ready for the tournament.

There's more interest in this year's cup than The Banshee Pub can handle, so the Outlaws partnered with Parlor Sports in Somerville and the new Dubliner downtown in Center Plaza to handle the crowds.

Another hotspot will be Banners at the TD Garden where Cipriano says Mass. native and Olympian Kristie Mewis is expected to attend along with Andrew Farrell of the New England Revolution.

For Friday's game against England the House of Blues is hosting a sold-out watch party.

The Revolution and the City of Boston will also host a party at Royale for the England game.

Yes, but: If you're more interested in avoiding the crowds and hooliganism, you can catch the U.S. games on Boston 25 and Fox Sports 1.