Boston-based ezCater still eyeing 2023 IPO
Boston-based ezCater, an online catering marketplace geared toward employers, is still planning on a 2023 IPO, CEO Stefania Mallett tells Axios.
Why it matters: ezCater, which launched in 2007, is a case study in pandemic-era pivots, rebounding from an 85% revenue drop in one week in March 2020 that led to massive layoffs.
- The company shifted from catering for offices to feeding workers in hospitals and warehouses, allowing it to cautiously add back workers.
What's happening: The markets look starkly different than when ezCater raised $100 million in funding at a $1.6 billion valuation last December.
- An ezCater executive said in March the team plans to take the company public in 2023 "if market conditions improve." (Spoiler: They have not.)
- But the company is still planning to go public next year, "assuming the markets don't completely tank," Mallett says.
Reality check: IPOs are still few and far between, with companies like ezCater having to balance growth and limited funds, Alex Frederick, senior analyst of emerging technology at Pitchbook, tells Axios.
- Just last month, Instacart postponed its 2022 IPO plans, citing market volatility.
By the numbers: ezCater has 800 employees, down from its pre-pandemic peak of 900. That includes 320 employees in the Boston area.
- Mallett declined to disclose company revenue, except to say it's "close to profitable," and that there's 18 months of cash runway.
- She added that bookings increased 91% year-over-year, although she didn't provide raw numbers. Much of the boost has come from hybrid workplaces that are trying to make the office more appealing and from in-person workplaces that are providing food during meetings.
Providing meals to employees has turned out to be a surprisingly valuable retention tool, Mallett adds.
- "I don't know when that will go away, if it will go away, but I can tell you that we've seen no sign of it abating. We see companies saying, ‘we have to do this, we're going to have to do this for a long time.'"
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.