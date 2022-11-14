Healey prepares for next steps in transition

Gov. Baker hands a frozen turkey to Gov.-elect Maura Healey at the Greater Boston Food Bank. Healey handed turkeys to Lt. Gov. Polito and Wally just watched because his hands are made of felt. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios

The outgoing and incoming governors came together last week to combat food insecurity and showed off the cooperation skills they'll need during the transition.

Driving the news: After Attorney General Maura Healey became governor-elect, she and Gov. Charlie Baker began the two-month process of transitioning from Baker to the new Healey administration.

Lieutenant Gov.-elect and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll will chair Healey's transition team.

Baker's chief of staff and another top aide will handle the incumbent's team.

The latest: Healey and Baker demonstrated their partnership during a charity event at the Greater Boston Food Bank last Thursday when Baker handed Healey frozen turkeys unloaded from a truck moved down a line of volunteers to the food bank's freezers.

The leaders of the food bank didn't miss the opportunity to impress upon the state's new leaders the need for Healey to make food insecurity a priority of her transition and administration, writing in a letter to Healey and Driscoll that they should connect with people who've experienced hunger.

What they're saying: "I think we have a lot of mutual respect for one other. Obviously we share some similarities, we share some differences,” Healey said after meeting with Baker at the State House Wednesday. “At the end of the day, it's going to be matter by matter, issue by issue."

Healey's entrance will flip the corner office at Beacon Hill from red to blue, but their joint appearance Wednesday in front of the press had more to do with partnership than partisanship, wrote GBH News' Katie Lannan.

What's next: The transition process will see top staff from Healey's and Baker's teams brief the new executive team on everything from the state's financial position to ongoing programs.

Baker said he'd let Healey sit in on his briefings about winter weather since Healey is taking over in mid-January. Baker faced one of the snowiest winters in history when he entered office in 2015.

Healey's transition launched a website that introduces the new governor and will let people apply for the hundreds of administration jobs Healey will need to fill in the coming months.