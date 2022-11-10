Massachusetts voters approve tax on the richest

Massachusetts' highest-earning taxpayers will be charged an additional 4% on annual income over $1 million starting next year when the so-called "fair share" amendment to the state constitution goes into effect.

Background: The new funds are likely to be set aside for education and transportation projects, but are subject to appropriation by lawmakers.

The ballot measure narrowly passed with 52% of the vote, AP reports.

What they're saying: "Our coalition will stick together to ensure that the money from Question 1 reaches our public school classrooms and college campuses, and our roads, bridges and transit systems," Fair Share for Massachusetts campaign manager Jeron Mariani said in a statement.

Advocates will have to maintain pressure on legislative leaders to not divert the new funds to other spending areas.

Why it matters: A surge in funds for public school could mean better pay for teachers, smaller class sizes and better staffing for schools struggling to overcome pandemic learning loss.

Legislative Democrats and Governor-elect Maura Healey are already considering a massive overhaul to the MBTA that could include millions more annually to operate the aging system.

Public colleges and universities have struggled for decades to stay affordable for middle- and lower-income residents. A funding boost could help reduce public college tuition and boost faculty pay.

The other side: Opponents worry the new tax burden will stop companies from locating in Massachusetts, taking higher-paying jobs with them.

High earners could also choose to move out of Massachusetts instead of paying the higher tax, keeping all of their income from the state coffers.

"Today is a setback for the Massachusetts economy, a setback for small business owners, a setback for retirees, and a setback for homeowners who will be captured by this amendment," No on 1 spokesperson Dan Cence said in a statement after the AP called the race Wednesday afternoon.

How it works: The new 4% tax will apply only to income over $1 million, meaning an additional $40,000 per $1 million earned.