Massachusetts voters keep law allowing driver's license for undocumented immigrants

Brazilian Worker Center Executive Director Lenita Reason, center, delivers remarks around midnight rallying supporters of the ballot question. Standing alongside her is Roxana Rivera, vice president of 32BJ SEIU, who led the push for the law with Reason. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Massachusetts voters rejected the repeal of a new law that lets immigrants obtain state-issued driver’s licenses regardless of their legal status, the Associated Press reports.

Why it matters: Massachusetts is home to more than 200,000 immigrants without legal status, according to the Migration Policy Institute. The new law will extend driving privileges to an estimated 45,000-85,000 people over the next three years, according to MassBudget.

Catch up fast: Legislators enacted the law in June, overriding Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto.