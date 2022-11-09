2 hours ago - Politics
Massachusetts voters keep law allowing driver's license for undocumented immigrants
Massachusetts voters rejected the repeal of a new law that lets immigrants obtain state-issued driver’s licenses regardless of their legal status, the Associated Press reports.
Why it matters: Massachusetts is home to more than 200,000 immigrants without legal status, according to the Migration Policy Institute. The new law will extend driving privileges to an estimated 45,000-85,000 people over the next three years, according to MassBudget.
Catch up fast: Legislators enacted the law in June, overriding Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto.
- Opponents of the law, backed by MassGOP President Jim Lyons, launched a repeal effort and garnered enough signatures to put the new law to a vote in yesterday’s election.
