4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Boston

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less.

What's on the menu: You can get the "Bag Lunch" at Al's that comes with a small sandwich, chips, and soda, small sub or wrap, large sub, a bowl of soup or chili, and a salad.

Cost: Varies by location. Subs (starting at $8.50), Bag Lunch (starting at $10), soup + chili (starting at $7), salad (starting at $7)

What's on the menu: Besides sushi, Avana serves poke bowls, salads, soups and other appetizers.

Cost: Choose from one of 16 sushi rolls for $9.95 from 11am-3pm Monday-Friday.

42 Beach St. Hours: 11am-9:45pm Daily

What's on the menu: Located in Jamaica Plain, El Oriental de Cuba features authentic Cuban dishes and sandwiches, tropical fruit smoothies, breakfast and coffee.

Cost: Sandwiches (starting at $6.99), smoothies ($4), chicken soup ($5.99 small, $7.99 large), stuffed patties (starting at $1.50)

416 Centre St. Hours: 8am-9pm Monday-Thursday; closes at 10pm Friday and Saturday and at 8pm Sunday.

What's on the menu: Gene's serves noodle dishes, flatbread sandwiches, soups and skewers.