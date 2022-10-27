4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Boston
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less.
Al's Cafe
What's on the menu: You can get the "Bag Lunch" at Al's that comes with a small sandwich, chips, and soda, small sub or wrap, large sub, a bowl of soup or chili, and a salad.
- Cost: Varies by location. Subs (starting at $8.50), Bag Lunch (starting at $10), soup + chili (starting at $7), salad (starting at $7)
- Details: See all Al's Cafe hours and locations here.
Avana Sushi
What's on the menu: Besides sushi, Avana serves poke bowls, salads, soups and other appetizers.
- Cost: Choose from one of 16 sushi rolls for $9.95 from 11am-3pm Monday-Friday.
- Address: 42 Beach St.
- Hours: 11am-9:45pm Daily
El Oriental de Cuba
What's on the menu: Located in Jamaica Plain, El Oriental de Cuba features authentic Cuban dishes and sandwiches, tropical fruit smoothies, breakfast and coffee.
- Cost: Sandwiches (starting at $6.99), smoothies ($4), chicken soup ($5.99 small, $7.99 large), stuffed patties (starting at $1.50)
- Address: 416 Centre St.
- Hours: 8am-9pm Monday-Thursday; closes at 10pm Friday and Saturday and at 8pm Sunday.
Gene's Cafe
What's on the menu: Gene's serves noodle dishes, flatbread sandwiches, soups and skewers.
- Cost: Noodle soups (starting at $9.97), flatbread sandwiches (starting at $5.50)
- Address: 86 Bedford St.
- Hours: 11am-6:30pm Monday-Saturday
