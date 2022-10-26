Bostonians love Dunks and their pets

Data: U.S. Census American Housing Survey; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

We love our pets, from house cats to the namesake Boston Terrier. And we now have the data to prove it.

Driving the news: Data from the U.S. Census Bureau show that among major metropolitan areas, Boston had the fourth-largest percentage of households with cats, and the 13th-largest percentage with dogs as of 2021.

By the numbers: An estimated 365,800 households have at least one cat in the Boston-metropolitan area, representing 19% of the region’s more than 1.9 million households, per census data.

About 429,000 households (26% of the region’s total) have at least one dog.

An estimated 58,400 have fish and 31,600 have birds.

Yes, but: More than 1.1 million households have no pets. There's no word on whether that's because of rental/condo restrictions or because the owners hate animals.