TPS holders in Boston push for permanent status

A group of immigrants, advocates and local elected officials gathered in front of Boston City Hall yesterday to urge the Biden administration to create a path to lawful permanent status for thousands of immigrants who fled crises in their native countries and now call Massachusetts home.

Catch up fast: The current protections come under the Temporary Protected Status designation, which offers work permits for two years at a time for people from up to 15 countries, but were put in jeopardy when the Trump administration tried to end the policy.

Boston-area TPS holders say their protections have gotten short-term extensions after representatives sued the Trump administration, but their latest extension runs out on Dec. 31

Why it matters: An estimated 13,250 TPS holders live in Massachusetts, according to a report from the Congressional Research Service. They have raised children, opened businesses and built their lives here, but have no direct path toward becoming permanent residents.

President Biden had campaigned on promises to let TPS holders continue to live in the U.S, but his administration hasn't decided whether to re-designate TPS for El Salvador, Haiti, Nepal and other countries.

Designations for El Salvador and Haiti expire on Dec. 31. TPS holders say the fast-approaching deadline has fueled uncertainty about their long-term plans.

Meanwhile, the administration has added TPS designations for Venezuela, Afghanistan, Cameroon, Ukraine and Ethiopia.

What they’re saying: “It’s so hard to be in this stretch every year or every 15 months or every nine months to repeat and repeat the same story again,” says Doris Reina-Landaverde, a TPS holder from El Salvador and member of the Massachusetts TPS Committee. “We still live the nightmare of being separated from our families.”

“The president with the flick of a pen can make everyone’s life easier, can make everyone sleep easier,” says Boston City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, a Haitian-American resident who has family members with TPS designation.

The other side: Critics of TPS say recipients are relying on permissions based on decades-old natural disasters and conflicts and should return to their native countries.