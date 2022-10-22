Boston's real estate market is cooling down

Boston's real estate market is slowing down, according to the latest data from Redfin.

Why it matters: After two-plus years of plummeting inventory and sky-high home prices, Boston buyers can finally get some relief.

What's happening: Homes sales are decreasing, and homes are staying on the market longer.

Now buyers have more power to negotiate, Melvin Vieira Jr., president of the Greater Boston Association of Realtors, tells Axios.

Buyers are taking more time to do inspections during the home-buying process, Vieira said. That means sellers are going to have to bend.

Yes, but: Mortgage rates are above 6% for 30-year loans, which makes monthly payments drastically higher than they would've been a year ago or even six months ago.

Even as housing prices fall, the monthly payments might put ownership out of reach for many.

For example, a $600,000, 30-year loan costs $1,142 more a month than it did in 2021.

By the numbers: Inventory in Boston Spiked 12.3% from August to September. But it's down 12% year-over-year, per Redfin.

Closed sales are down 22.1% compared to this time last year.

Median home prices are up 7.3% year over year, but they've fallen in the last three months.

In July, the median sales price was $685,000, and in September it was $649,000.

In May, just before mortgage rates spiked, 74.4% of homes sold over asking. In September, only 51.6% sold over asking.

On the flip side, only 13.2% of listings reduced their original asking price in May, compared with 29.6% in September.

Bottom line: Home prices are coming down as mortgage rates curb demand, but the market is still tight and pricy.