Baker not specific on November rebate checks for Mass. taxpayers

Gov. Charlie Baker expects tax refunds to go out to Massachusetts residents in time to pay for holiday expenses, but he won't say if that holiday is Thanksgiving or Christmas.

The latest: When asked at a press conference Monday if rebates would be available by Thanksgiving, Baker said it's his intention to get the checks out in November, but he wouldn't commit to the exact deadline of Nov. 24.

The backdrop: The rebates are being sent to Mass. income taxpayers because the state took in so much revenue it triggered a law that forces Beacon Hill to give some of the money back.

Democratic leaders appearing with Baker said they will not attempt to change the rebate law this year, but may be open to changes in the future should the giveback be triggered again.

Be smart: The payments are set at roughly 13% of a payer's state income tax total for 2021.