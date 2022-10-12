60 mins ago - News

Dunkin' Donuts unveils less rewarding perks programs

Steph Solis
Illustration of a coffee cup with "Happy Birthday" written and scribbled out on the sleeve.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

No one is safe in this economy. Not even the die-hard Dunkin' drinkers.

What's happening: The Massachusetts-based coffee chain has killed off its DD Perks reward program and introduced a new, less generous one named Dunkin' Rewards.

  • The new program no longer offers a free birthday drink.
  • Customers now need to spend more before they can get a free coffee, per Jezebel.

State of play: Interest rates are high, rents keep creeping up and eggs cost a fortune. Now Bay Staters are losing the best perks from Dunkin', the jet fuel that propels them through even the coldest winters and the longest traffic delays? Is nothing sacred?

Details: Customers get 10 points for every $1 spent instead of 5 points under DD Perks, according to a company news release. Dunkin' also notes that rewards start at just 150 points instead of 200.

  • Yes, but: Customers on Reddit say free coffees and specialty drinks they could redeem at 200-400 points ($40 of spending) under DD Perks now cost 500-900 points ($90) with Dunkin' Rewards.

The other side: Dunkin' says the rewards program includes free food, such as donuts, hash browns, bagels and breakfast sandwiches, which DD Perks did not.

  • "Change is always going to be an adjustment, but in the long run, Dunkin' loyalists will benefit even more," Scott Murphy, head of the beverage-snack category and president of Dunkin', said in a statement to Axios.
  • "Dunkin' Rewards is all about choice for our members; with a more dynamic rewards structure where they start earning rewards at a lower spend threshold, they can redeem points for a wider variety of food and beverages, and choose when and how they use their points."

Steph's thought bubble: You can tell I'm not a New Englander because Dunkin' tastes like cough syrup diluted in water to me (please forgive me).

  • Still, I’m pouring one out for DD Perks.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more