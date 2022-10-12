Dunkin' Donuts unveils less rewarding perks programs

No one is safe in this economy. Not even the die-hard Dunkin' drinkers.

What's happening: The Massachusetts-based coffee chain has killed off its DD Perks reward program and introduced a new, less generous one named Dunkin' Rewards.

The new program no longer offers a free birthday drink.

Customers now need to spend more before they can get a free coffee, per Jezebel.

State of play: Interest rates are high, rents keep creeping up and eggs cost a fortune. Now Bay Staters are losing the best perks from Dunkin', the jet fuel that propels them through even the coldest winters and the longest traffic delays? Is nothing sacred?

Details: Customers get 10 points for every $1 spent instead of 5 points under DD Perks, according to a company news release. Dunkin' also notes that rewards start at just 150 points instead of 200.

Yes, but: Customers on Reddit say free coffees and specialty drinks they could redeem at 200-400 points ($40 of spending) under DD Perks now cost 500-900 points ($90) with Dunkin' Rewards.

The other side: Dunkin' says the rewards program includes free food, such as donuts, hash browns, bagels and breakfast sandwiches, which DD Perks did not.

"Change is always going to be an adjustment, but in the long run, Dunkin' loyalists will benefit even more," Scott Murphy, head of the beverage-snack category and president of Dunkin', said in a statement to Axios.

"Dunkin' Rewards is all about choice for our members; with a more dynamic rewards structure where they start earning rewards at a lower spend threshold, they can redeem points for a wider variety of food and beverages, and choose when and how they use their points."

Steph's thought bubble: You can tell I'm not a New Englander because Dunkin' tastes like cough syrup diluted in water to me (please forgive me).