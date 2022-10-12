Dunkin' Donuts unveils less rewarding perks programs
No one is safe in this economy. Not even the die-hard Dunkin' drinkers.
What's happening: The Massachusetts-based coffee chain has killed off its DD Perks reward program and introduced a new, less generous one named Dunkin' Rewards.
- The new program no longer offers a free birthday drink.
- Customers now need to spend more before they can get a free coffee, per Jezebel.
State of play: Interest rates are high, rents keep creeping up and eggs cost a fortune. Now Bay Staters are losing the best perks from Dunkin', the jet fuel that propels them through even the coldest winters and the longest traffic delays? Is nothing sacred?
Details: Customers get 10 points for every $1 spent instead of 5 points under DD Perks, according to a company news release. Dunkin' also notes that rewards start at just 150 points instead of 200.
- Yes, but: Customers on Reddit say free coffees and specialty drinks they could redeem at 200-400 points ($40 of spending) under DD Perks now cost 500-900 points ($90) with Dunkin' Rewards.
The other side: Dunkin' says the rewards program includes free food, such as donuts, hash browns, bagels and breakfast sandwiches, which DD Perks did not.
- "Change is always going to be an adjustment, but in the long run, Dunkin' loyalists will benefit even more," Scott Murphy, head of the beverage-snack category and president of Dunkin', said in a statement to Axios.
- "Dunkin' Rewards is all about choice for our members; with a more dynamic rewards structure where they start earning rewards at a lower spend threshold, they can redeem points for a wider variety of food and beverages, and choose when and how they use their points."
Steph's thought bubble: You can tell I'm not a New Englander because Dunkin' tastes like cough syrup diluted in water to me (please forgive me).
- Still, I’m pouring one out for DD Perks.
