The Sil': More than just cheap beer and free popcorn. It's got cheap beer, free popcorn and hot dogs now. Photo courtesy of the Silhouette Lounge

The Silhouette Lounge, one of Axios Boston's favorite dive bars, made an offer to its patrons last week: get a tattoo of one of the bar's logos and they'll provide free daily hot dogs for the rest of your life.

One Boston grad student, Blair Hu, accepted the challenge and artist Danny Reis of Ghost in the Machine Tattoo in Brighton inked Hu's forearm forever with the image of a rat with wings drinking a beer.

The latest: It only took one weekend for someone to get a Sil' tattoo and now the bar is sweetening the deal.

The 100th person to show off their tattoo of the bar's name, logo or rat mascot will get free, unlimited, not just daily, hot dogs for life. Which, if all you do is hang out at the Sil' and eat hot dogs, won't be long.

How it works: The offer is both a celebration of the bar's true hardcore fans and a marketing ploy to advertise that the Sil' has hot dogs now.

The hot dogs are normally $3.50 and marked down to $1 from 4-9pm on Wednesdays. Every night after midnight, they're $2, because Allston operates on Gremlins logic.

Quick take: If someone with a Silhouette tattoo gets one hot dog every day of the year, that's $1,277.50 worth of annual bread and protein.