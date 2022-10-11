Boston City Hall Plaza Beer Garden returns for the fall

Unless you're allergic to ugly buildings like City Hall, you've likely noticed that the beer garden behind the colorful "Boston" sign is back for the fall.

What's happening: Boston tapped Franklin-based 67 Degrees Brewing to run the City Hall Plaza Beer Garden between late September and early November.

City officials plan to solicit proposals for a long-term vendor to take over the space in the spring in efforts to draw more people downtown.

The intrigue: Tourists, commuters and others can take in the breeze from Congress Street traffic while sipping a beer.

The beers: The pop-up sells a passionfruit Belgian Ale called "Mara," a New England-style IPA named after Route 140 and a golden ale called the "Retriever," to name a few.

When to go: The beer garden is open from noon-7pm Wednesdays through Sundays.

The city website says food trucks are on site during operating hours.

Steph's thought bubble: The beers are far better than the ones I bought in previous seasons, especially the "Retriever."

The only downside is the seating. There are picnic tables and nicer lawn chairs, but they pale in comparison to the swinging chairs that once hung in the plaza.

Deehan's pro tip: If you sit with your back to City Hall, you don't have to look at the questionable architecture.