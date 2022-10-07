20 mins ago - Things to Do

Hear, here! Boston-area concerts Oct. 7-9

Mike Deehan
A guitarist singing while fire shoots out on stage behind a drummer in the back
Benjamin, not entirely broken, in North Carolina this week. Photo: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Alas, we can't have Lizzo in Boston every week. But this weekend's lineup brings a mix of alternative rock, country and rap.

Friday
  • Singer-songwriter Greyson Chance, who first went viral 12 years ago for a rendition of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi," plays at Brighton Music Hall—7pm
  • Billy Gilman comes to City Winery with Woburn-based musician Mackenzie Lee Clement—7:30pm
  • Country music singer Dustin Lynch plays at MGM Music Hall at Fenway—8pm
Saturday
  • Sadboi singer songwriter Two Feet brings the smolder to Big Night Live — 5pm
  • Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin make a stop at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield—5:30pm
  • Catch rapper Denzel Curry at the RoadRunner—8pm
Sunday
  • Japanese musician Miyavi shreds on his guitar at Brighton Music Hall—7pm
  • It's a big weekend for oldschool altrock, and the queens of LA grunge, L7, pretend that they're dead at Big Night Live — 7pm
  • Jack Harlow performs at MGM Music Hall at Fenway—8pm
  • Singer and former American Idol contestant Remi Wolf comes to the RoadRunner—8pm
