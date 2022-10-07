Hear, here! Boston-area concerts Oct. 7-9

Alas, we can't have Lizzo in Boston every week. But this weekend's lineup brings a mix of alternative rock, country and rap.

Friday

Singer-songwriter Greyson Chance, who first went viral 12 years ago for a rendition of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi," plays at Brighton Music Hall—7pm

Billy Gilman comes to City Winery with Woburn-based musician Mackenzie Lee Clement—7:30pm

Saturday

Sadboi singer songwriter Two Feet brings the smolder to Big Night Live — 5pm

Sunday