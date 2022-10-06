Jim Braude to leave GBH TV show "Greater Boston" at year's end

Jim Braude's tenure as host of the long-running GBH News public affairs show "Greater Boston" will end when his television contract expires at the end of the year, Axios has learned.

Braude, 73, has hosted the nightly TV broadcast on Channel 2 since 2015.

"Boston Public Radio," the show on GBH radio Braude co-hosts with Margery Eagan, will continue unchanged.

Why it matters: Braude is one of the most influential political journalists in the state and by stepping down from his TV role, eastern Massachusetts' main public broadcaster has an opportunity to reinvent its flagship 7pm timeslot.

Along with Eagan, Braude has moderated major debates during every election cycle in recent memory.

Yes, and: As a solo act on TV, he's grilled nearly every important elected official and candidate on the statewide scene.

What they're saying: "As to what happens next with Greater Boston, we are looking at a variety of options right now and are committed to continuing to offer our audience the local news they depend on from GBH News. We look forward to sharing our plans later this year," GBH News general manager Pam Johnston told Axios.

Johnston said Braude's departure from the TV show was his own decision and that the station is thrilled that he will continue to co-host the radio show.

My thought bubble: I covered the State House for GBH News from 2015 to this year and there's little doubt in my mind that Jim Braude is indeed the most consequential political journalist in Massachusetts.