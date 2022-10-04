Beacon Hill's gorgeous new bookshop

Beacon Hill now has a bookstore to call its own that may prove to be a new favorite haunt for readers across Boston.

What's happening: Beacon Hill Books and Cafe opened this weekend after a lengthy renovation of the brownstone and restaurant space at 71 Charles St.

Three floors are dedicated to a curated selection of new books, including extensive collections focusing on children's and young adult literature.

Why it matters: Beacon Hill, one of the country's most historic literary neighborhoods, hasn't had a bookstore to call its own in over a quarter-century.

Facing stiff competition from online sellers, founder Melissa Fetter set out to build an inviting neighborhood bookstore customers will want to return to.

Details: A cafe serving breakfast, lunch and a lighter evening menu is open along with the bookstore.

Full tea service, scones and all, will be available in the afternoons.

Beer and wine is also available.

The cafe offers a back patio nestled among Beacon Hill's historic homes.

What they're saying: "I had a vision in my mind of what the bookstore would be," Fetter told Axios last week. "It would be in a townhouse where you could snake through it and it would be very residential and it would be on Charles Street."

Fetter bought the building in September 2019 and began renovations during the pandemic in 2020.

Of note: The store even has its own mascot: Paige the squirrel, who staff will tell you, lives among the stacks of books.

Paige has a "den" visitors can see when they visit the store.

A diorama on display by author and illustrator Brian Lies makes for a very cozy squirrel home.

What's next: The store is hosting one of its first events Oct. 16 at 3pm. with a book launch for "Paige of Beacon Hill," a children's book about the store's live-in mascot.