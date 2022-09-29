Boston is second most expensive metro for renters
With a median rent of $3,000, Boston is one of the most expensive cities for renters, according to numbers from rental company Dwellsy.
Why it matters: Already expensive rents have increased in 2022, making it harder for people to afford housing.
By the numbers: Rent in Boston increased 9.7% from August 2021 to August 2022, the report shows.
Driving the news: Demand for rental single-family homes is driving the market, per Dwellsy's August report. Rent prices for those homes are up more than 36% year over year, while apartment rent only rose 4.7%.
Yes, but: Rents could finally be peaking. Realtor.com's latest report shows August median rental prices nationwide were down from July — the first decrease since November 2021, writes Axios' Emily Peck.
What's happening: Many would-be buyers are stuck renting, as surging mortgage rates make buying unattainable.
- High demand and critically low supply drive up rents.
Once landlords realize they can charge more for a unit, "they're going to keep increasing the price to capture as much profit as they can," Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather told Peck in August.
