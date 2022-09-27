An end of summer ode to the Beachcomber

Another summer season rolls on by and it's time to say goodbye to one of our favorite seasonal restaurants: The legendary Beachcomber in Wellfleet.

Why it matters: As Cape Cod's only ocean-facing beachfront bar, the 'Comber provides seafood, strong mudslides, live music and a nearly constant party for outer cape tourists and locals alike.

If you miss the beach, check out the bar's live cam.

Details: The Beachcomber is only open for three more days this year until it closes up until Memorial Day 2023.

Thursday and Friday 11:30am to 5pm.

One last bash on Saturday from 11:30am to 6pm.

My thought bubble: I love the place, but can someone explain to me why 'Comber merchandise has become such a thing?