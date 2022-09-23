Boston's Film Festival brings local talent home

Boston will be the site of three feature film premieres the next few days as the city hosts the 38th annual Boston Film Festival.

The big picture: The theme of this year's nonfiction films is environmental and wildlife challenges. The festival started yesterday and runs through Sept. 26.

Movies are playing at the Regal Fenway and the Boston Public Library. Check the schedule for times and tickets.

What they're saying: "For the first time, the BFF also will feature a night of comedy films on Sept. 23 at the Wilbur Theater with 'Bromates,'" a release from the festival organizers said.

The intrigue: The festival launched last night at the Regal Fenway with a screening of "Don't Worry Darling," Olivia Wilde's film with Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles that's caused so much commotion.

"Darling" opens nationwide today.

Three movies are set to debut:

Dude-roommate comedy "Bromates" from executive producer Snoop Dogg and writer/director/New Englander Court Crandall plays at the Wilbur Theater, Boston's stand-up headquarters. "The Wind & the Reckoning," a true story about 19th century Hawaiians' resistance to colonialism amid a leprosy outbreak. "Always, Lola," a drama starring Roxy Striar, who grew up in Newton, about a group of young women discovering secrets about their dead best friend.

And there are two films making their American debuts in Boston: