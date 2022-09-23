14 mins ago - Things to Do

Boston's Film Festival brings local talent home

Mike Deehan
Asif Ali stars in two films playing at the Boston Film Festival, "Bromates" and "Don't Worry Darling." Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Boston will be the site of three feature film premieres the next few days as the city hosts the 38th annual Boston Film Festival.

The big picture: The theme of this year's nonfiction films is environmental and wildlife challenges. The festival started yesterday and runs through Sept. 26.

  • Movies are playing at the Regal Fenway and the Boston Public Library. Check the schedule for times and tickets.

What they're saying: "For the first time, the BFF also will feature a night of comedy films on Sept. 23 at the Wilbur Theater with 'Bromates,'" a release from the festival organizers said.

The intrigue: The festival launched last night at the Regal Fenway with a screening of "Don't Worry Darling," Olivia Wilde's film with Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles that's caused so much commotion.

  • "Darling" opens nationwide today.

Three movies are set to debut:

  1. Dude-roommate comedy "Bromates" from executive producer Snoop Dogg and writer/director/New Englander Court Crandall plays at the Wilbur Theater, Boston's stand-up headquarters.
  2. "The Wind & the Reckoning," a true story about 19th century Hawaiians' resistance to colonialism amid a leprosy outbreak.
  3. "Always, Lola," a drama starring Roxy Striar, who grew up in Newton, about a group of young women discovering secrets about their dead best friend.

And there are two films making their American debuts in Boston:

  1. "American Murderer" starring Ryan Philippe and Idina Menzel.
  2. An environmental documentary, "The Temptation of Trees."
